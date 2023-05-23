Ukraine denies it’s tied to attack on Russian town

KYIV, Ukraine -- Russian officials claimed Ukrainian military saboteurs launched an attack across the border Monday, wounding eight people in a small town. Kyiv officials denied any link with the group and blamed the fighting on a revolt by disgruntled Russians against the Kremlin.

Neither version of events could be independently verified in an area that has witnessed sporadic spillover from the nearly 15-month war in Ukraine.

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, said a Ukrainian Armed Forces saboteur group entered the town of Graivoron, about 3 miles from the border. The town also came under Ukrainian artillery fire, he said.

Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said eight people were wounded and most residents had left the area, but the situation remained "tense."

In nearby Zamostye village, a projectile hit a kindergarten and caused a fire. One woman was wounded, Gladkov said. He also reported that Russian anti-aircraft systems shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle over Belgorod.





Gladkov said a counterterrorist operation was underway and that authorities were imposing special controls, including personal document checks and stopping the work of companies that use "explosives, radioactive, chemically and biologically hazardous substances."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the reported saboteur incursion. An effort to "push them out from the Russian territory and liquidate them" was underway, he said.

Peskov described the action as an attempt by Ukraine to divert attention from the eastern city of Bakhmut, which Moscow claimed to have captured after months of battle but where Kyiv says it is still fighting.

But Ukrainian military intelligence officials didn't confirm that Kyiv had deployed saboteurs. Instead, they claimed Russian citizens seeking regime change in Moscow were behind the Graivoron incursion.

Ukraine intelligence representative Andrii Cherniak said Russian citizens belonging to murky groups calling themselves the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion were behind the assault.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Twitter that Ukraine "has nothing to do with it." He suggested that an "armed guerrilla movement" was behind the attack.

The Russian Volunteer Corps claimed in a Telegram post that it had crossed the border into Russia again, after claiming to have breached the border in early March.

The Russian Volunteer Corps describes itself as "a volunteer formation fighting on Ukraine's side." Little is known about the group, and it is not clear if it has any ties with the Ukrainian military. The same is true for the Freedom of Russia Legion.

The Russian Volunteer Corps was founded last August and reportedly consists mostly of anti-Putin far-right Russian extremists who have links with Ukrainian far-right groups.

Earlier Monday, Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest atomic power station, spent hours operating on emergency diesel generators after losing its external power supply for the seventh time since Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor, the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said.

"The nuclear safety situation at the plant [is] extremely vulnerable," Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a tweet.

Hours later, national energy company Ukrenergo said on Telegram that it had restored the power line that feeds the plant.





But for Grossi, it was another reminder of what's at stake at the Russian-occupied plant, which has seen shelling close by.

"We must agree to protect (the) plant now; this situation cannot continue," Grossi said in his latest appeal for the area to be spared from the fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces. IAEA staff are deployed at the plant, which is occupied by Russian troops.

The plant's six nuclear reactors, which are protected by a reinforced shelter able to withstand an errant shell or rocket, have been shut down. But a disruption in the electrical supply could disable cooling systems that are essential for the reactors' safety even when they are shut down. Emergency diesel generators, which officials say can keep the plant operational for 10 days, can be unreliable.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is one of the 10 biggest atomic power stations in the world.

Ukraine's presidential office said Monday morning that at least three Ukrainian civilians were killed and 16 others were injured in Russian assaults over the previous 24 hours.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that four out of 16 Russian missiles and all 20 drones launched against Ukrainian targets were shot down.

Military targets and public infrastructure in Dnipro, Ukraine's fourth-largest city, in the center of the country, were singled out for Russian attacks, which injured eight people, officials said. The Dnipro fire department was affected, and 12 houses, shops and a kindergarten were damaged, according to Gov. Serhii Lysak.

MORE PRESSURE

Leaders of South Korea and the European Union agreed Monday to increase pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine and condemn North Korea's ballistic missile tests.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Seoul after the three leaders attended the weekend summit of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations in Hiroshima, Japan.

"We agree to maintain and increase the collective pressure on Russia, particularly through effective implementation of the respective restrictive measures," they said in a joint statement. "We are committed to support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction and remain resolved to support Ukraine for as long as it takes."

Michel said Russia's continued attacks against Ukraine show that deeper cooperation between the EU and South Korea is "not a luxury. It's a vital necessity."

The three leaders called on North Korea to cease actions that raise military tensions and return to nuclear disarmament talks.

"The European Union will never accept (North Korea's) possession of nuclear weapons as the normal state of affairs, just like we do not accept Russia's military aggression against Ukraine," von der Leyen said at a joint news conference.

Yoon said the three leaders recognized that North Korea's nuclear and missile programs pose a threat beyond the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea has launched about 100 missiles since the start of 2022, many of them nuclear-capable weapons that place the U.S. mainland and South Korea within striking distance. Experts say North Korea believes its expanded weapons arsenal will help it wrest concessions from its rivals.

At the G7 summit, the leaders of Japan, the U.S., the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy as well as the European Union condemned Russia's invasion and reiterated their support for Ukraine. They demanded that North Korea refrain from any destabilizing or escalatory actions.

Zelenskyy met with some of his biggest backers as the G7 summit closed Sunday, building momentum for his country's war effort even as Russia claimed a battlefield victory that was quickly disputed by Ukraine. Even before Zelenskyy landed Saturday, the G7 nations had unveiled new sanctions and other measures meant to punish Moscow over its invasion that began in February last year.

Yoon also met with Zelenskyy on the margins of the G7 summit and promised to send de-mining equipment, ambulances and other items. South Korea has provided humanitarian and other support to Ukraine while joining U.S.-led economic sanctions against Russia, but it hasn't directly provided arms to Ukraine in line with its longstanding policy of not supplying weapons to countries actively engaged in conflict.

Information for this article was contributed by Susie Blann and Hyung-Jin Kim of The Associated Press.

A Ukrainian soldier rides atop an APC on the frontline in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)



A Ukrainian soldier smiles atop an APC on the frontline in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)



A local man hauls a bicycle with humanitarian aid in front of a house which was destroyed by Russian shelling in Orihiv, Ukraine, on Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)



Local residents receive humanitarian aid from a volunteers in front of Evangelical Christian Baptists prayer house which was destroyed yesterday by a Russian attack in Orihiv, Ukraine, on Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

