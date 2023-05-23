University of Arkansas System proposes increases to student rates





The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville — the state’s largest higher education institution in Arkansas — is proposing to raise the cost for the average undergraduate in-state student taking 30 credits over the fall and spring semesters by nearly 1% in 2023-2024.

If the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas approves the measure at a two-day meeting that begins Wednesday in Mena, the new annual rate for the average full time undergraduate student in Fayetteville would be $9,747.37, up from $9,655.57. The amount represents no tuition increase. But the new, overall rate would reflect $2,082.07 in mandatory fees, a 4.6% increase.

Here's a full breakdown: UA 2023-24 Tuition & Fees Proposal

The actual amount students would pay would depend on their number of student semester credit hours and major. Some majors, such as the sciences, require lab fees that not every undergraduate would necessarily pay. Also, the cost to the average undergraduate may be off-set by full or partial scholarships.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock proposes to raise tuition to $6,600, a 1.2% increase, but leave mandatory fees unchanged at $3,033.60. That would be for an in-state undergraduate taking 30 credit hours over the fall and spring semesters.

The average full time University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and the University of Arkansas at Monticello in-state undergraduates would be charged about 5% more overall in 2023-2024 than the year before, based on 30 credits over two semesters.

The average University of Arkansas at Fort Smith in-state undergraduate student charge would be $8,593, a 7.63%. The proposed tuition amount reflects students enrolled since fall 2022, according to the UA System. The $8,593 amount would be for a student carrying 30 credit hours over the fall and spring semesters.

Among the UA System’s community colleges, full time students at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville face a proposed 28.7% increase. The college proposes to eliminate a $120 per credit hour tuition rate for online courses and raise the technology fee by $20 per credit hour to offset the change, the UA System said. All courses would now charge the same tuition rate based on student status, according to the UA System.



