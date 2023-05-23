Vehicle wrecks on highways in state leave 3 people dead

Three people died over the weekend on Arkansas roads in three separate incidents, according to preliminary fatality reports by the Arkansas State Police.

At 9 a.m. Monday, James Womble, 72, died in a single-vehicle incident while traveling west on U.S. 70.

The report said Womble died after his 2004 Nissan left the roadway, striking the ditch embankment.

No other injuries were listed in the report.

At 12:09 p.m. on Sunday, 38-year-old Joseph Montgomery died in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 440 in Jacksonville.

Police said Montgomery, of North Little Rock, was driving his 2003 Honda T7D east in the second lane of the interstate when he was rear-ended by a second driver also traveling east.

Both vehicles then lost control near the north shoulder, just before Montgomery was struck a second time by the other driver.

His vehicle was launched over the concrete barrier before it landed beneath the bridge structure, the report said.

No other injuries or details of the second driver were listed in the report.

At 9 p.m. Sunday, Donald Brown, 34, died in a single-vehicle incident off Arkansas 12 in Rogers.

Brown, of Rogers, was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson east on the highway near Deer Valley when the wreck occurred.

The report said Brown ran off of the roadway to the right, traveling through the ditch.

He reentered the roadway briefly before he was thrown from the motorcycle, which came to rest on its right side on the highway.

No other injuries were listed in the report Monday.

The weather was clear and the roads were dry in each of the three wrecks, the reports said.