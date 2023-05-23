Washington County election offices moving, leaving space in courthouse

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County's election offices have moved out of the County Courthouse and into what is called the county's "South Campus" at 2615 S. Brink Drive.

Jennifer Price, the county's elections director, and her staff was unpacking boxes and shifting equipment around the new office in the Road Department building Monday.

The space on the first floor of the courthouse used by the election offices will be used by the county's Information Technology Department.

Price said with work on the May 9 election completed, she and her staff have time to move and get set up for the next election cycle, with work on the 2024 party primary elections beginning this fall.

"There are no more elections this year that I know of, so this is the perfect time for us to be reorganizing," she said.

She said the new offices have more space than the election offices in the courthouse and a better layout to provide a "secure room" for storing ballots and other election documents.

On the downside, she said, the election staff has to work closely with the County Clerk's Office, especially during early voting and on Election Day and won't be able to quickly and easily move between the two offices.

County Clerk Becky Lewallen said she and Price have discussed the move of the election office and agreed some space in Lewallen's office will be available for Price and her staff as needed. Lewallen said the shift to the South Campus location will present some logistical challenges.

"Before, especially when we were having early voting here, if a voting machine went down or something, I could call Jennifer downstairs, and she could be here in a minute to fix it," Lewallen said. "It'll take more time now, but we'll just have to work through it. I'm sad. I would love to have Jennifer close by, but we'll figure it out."

Max Deitchler, a member of the Election Commission, said he understood county government needs more space but questioned moving the election offices.

"Since Washington County became a county the election offices have been in the courthouse, whether it was the old, historic courthouse or the new one," Deitchler said. "The people in charge of our elections have always been in the courthouse. It's a big precedent to break."

He also has concerns about public access and convenience and public perception of elections.

"People have been accustomed to coming to the courthouse if they had questions or wanted information about elections," Deitchler said. "Most people don't know where the Road Department is. Moving the Election Commission out of the public eye at a time when election scrutiny is at an all-time high could make things worse."

County Judge Patrick Deakins said he decided to shift the election offices as a "temporary fix" in anticipation of moving them into permanent offices in a planned new emergency operations center in the South Campus area. Deakins said the space in a new building will be designed with the needs of the election offices in mind.

He said he expects some public education period may be needed, but people will quickly adjust to the change in locations.

"I think this is a win-win situation," Deakins said. "As our county grows, I think more and more of our future is going to be at the South Campus."

Jennifer Price, election director for Washington County, unloads boxes Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Washington County election officeâ€™s new home at the countyâ€™s road department on the countyâ€™s south campus in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





