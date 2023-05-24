4 UA System students get mini-grants

Four students from University of Arkansas System campuses have received mini-grants from an endowment honoring James L. "Skip" Rutherford III, dean emeritus of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, officials have announced.

Those receiving mini-grants are:

Scott Davis, University of Arkansas at Monticello. Davis is enrolled in the Heavy Equipment Operator program at the University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology in McGehee, where he is working toward completing a technical certificate, earning his commercial driver's license and completing his associate degree. Davis will use his grant to help cover living expenses during the summer so he can relocate to Southeast Arkansas to attend classes and complete his program. Davis has previously worked in building maintenance and lawn care and currently volunteers with a local recovery clinic.

Lindsay Mast, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Mast, who completed her first year of law school at the U of A, earned her undergraduate degree at Texas A&M University in 2004 and worked in the consumer-packaged goods industry and as a stay-at-home mother before pursuing her law degree. She is the mother of four children. Mast got a summer internship with the Midwest Innocence Project, where she will work with attorneys representing incarcerated clients across the region. She will use her grant to help pay for childcare in the summer and purchase a new computer to use in the 10-week internship program, which she will complete remotely.

Naomi Mendoza, University of Arkansas - Pulaski Technical College. Mendoza is a first-generation college student pursuing an associate degree in business. She is a non-native English speaker who grew up in an immigrant household and supports herself with a part-time job in the hospitality industry while pursuing her degree. Mendoza graduated from Little Rock Central High School. She has funded her post-secondary education with state and institutional scholarships and gained support from the UAPTC TRiO Student Support Services program. She will use her grant funds to purchase a personal computer to use in her coursework.

Tyonna Williams, Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas. Williams, of Lexa, is nearing completion of her associate degree. She graduated from Barton High School. Williams supports herself by working in retail sales and has volunteered with the Humane Society. She has completed much of her coursework as an online student and has endured the struggle of online learning in a rural area. She learned of the opportunity to apply for the Rutherford Grant from her mother and will use the funds to pay for school supplies and food during the completion of her degree program.

The grants were awarded by an independent committee. The endowment was established in 2021 at the University of Arkansas Foundation to honor Rutherford and provide support to student leaders across the UA System. This is the second year for grants to be awarded from the fund. Contributions to the fund are tax deductible and can be made online by selecting "Skip Rutherford Student Leadership Endowment" in the drop-down menu or mailing a check to the Clinton School at 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, AR 72201.

Rutherford was dean of the Clinton School from 2006 to 2021. During his deanship he emphasized a project-based learning model in the school's Master of Public Service degree program and built a nationally renowned public speakers' program. Before becoming dean, Rutherford oversaw the planning, construction and opening of the Clinton Presidential Center. The Rutherford Student Leadership Endowment was founded in 2021 by friends of Rutherford upon his retirement to honor his life and career in public service.