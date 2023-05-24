Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts announces '23-'24 concert series lineup

by Sean Clancy | Today at 11:31 a.m.
Don Bryant featuring the Bo-Keys will bring some Memphis soul to the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts' inaugural concert series...(Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jacob Blickenstaff)

The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, 501 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, kicks off its inaugural concert series at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 with a performance by Memphis-born singer Don Bryant and Memphis R&B-soul-funk band The Bo-Keys in the museum’s newly-renovated Performing Arts Theater.

The lineup of eight shows runs through April 2024 and spans multiple musical genres, from jazz, soul and R&B to indie folk and Americana.

The rest of the lineup (all concerts at 7 p.m.):

– Oct. 12: Mexican-born jazz singer-songwriter, producer and educator Magos Herrera

– Nov. 9: American folk and country music duo The Secret Sisters (Laura and Lydia Rogers)

– Dec. 7: singer-songwriter John Fullbright

– Feb. 1: jazz ensemble Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band

– March 7: New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian funk ensemble The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

– March 28: Nashville-based street singer, guitarist, and roots music revolutionary Sunny War

– April 25: indie folk duo The Brother Brothers (Adam and David Moss).

Season tickets are $349, $309 for museum members, and will be available starting Friday, May 26 at arkmfa.org. Individual concert tickets will be available later this summer.


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT