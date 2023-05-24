Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts announces '23-'24 concert series lineup

The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, 501 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, kicks off its inaugural concert series at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 with a performance by Memphis-born singer Don Bryant and Memphis R&B-soul-funk band The Bo-Keys in the museum’s newly-renovated Performing Arts Theater.

The lineup of eight shows runs through April 2024 and spans multiple musical genres, from jazz, soul and R&B to indie folk and Americana.

The rest of the lineup (all concerts at 7 p.m.):

– Oct. 12: Mexican-born jazz singer-songwriter, producer and educator Magos Herrera

– Nov. 9: American folk and country music duo The Secret Sisters (Laura and Lydia Rogers)

– Dec. 7: singer-songwriter John Fullbright

– Feb. 1: jazz ensemble Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band

– March 7: New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian funk ensemble The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

– March 28: Nashville-based street singer, guitarist, and roots music revolutionary Sunny War

– April 25: indie folk duo The Brother Brothers (Adam and David Moss).

Season tickets are $349, $309 for museum members, and will be available starting Friday, May 26 at arkmfa.org. Individual concert tickets will be available later this summer.



