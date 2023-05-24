Arkansas Stop the Violence group hands out four awards

The Arkansas Stop The Violence organization presented four people with awards Sunday afternoon for their work in the community.

The honorees are:

Leifel Jackson, who received the peacemaker of the year award. According to the Arkansas Stop The Violence organization, Jackson, a former gang leader, has turned his life around. He leads efforts to bring former gang members together and intervene in the streets to help eliminate some of the violence.

Brother Earnest Franklin received the pastor of the year award. The Arkansas Stop The Violence organization cited his work as a street preacher who goes outside the church walls to bring gang members to the church to help make them into model citizens.

Deacon James Googe was honored as the man of the year. He started a street feeding program, using his and some of his wife's money to help the homeless, the Arkansas Stop The Violence organization said.

Shana Cobbs was named officer of the year. According to Arkansas Stop The Violence, the North Little Rock Police Department officer volunteers with the Special Olympics program and often speaks at schools to tell children to stay on the right path and to make wise decisions.