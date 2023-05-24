Arkansas’ U.S. House members honor Berry

WASHINGTON -- Arkansas' delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives led the legislative chamber this week in a tribute honoring late Rep. Marion Berry.

The moment commemorating Berry, who died Friday at the age of 80, took place Monday during the House's evening session.

Congress' lower chamber resumed its legislative business earlier that day, and the U.S. Senate is scheduled to return to Washington, D.C., until today.

Berry, a Democrat, represented Arkansas' 1st Congressional District from January 1997 until January 2011.

In addition to his congressional service, Berry's political career involved time with the Gillett City Council, the Arkansas Soil and Water Conservation Commission and President Bill Clinton's administration.

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, Berry's successor in the House, spoke about Berry's influence on the House floor. Reps. French Hill, R-Little Rock; Steve Womack, R-Rogers; and Bruce Westerman, R-Hot Springs, stood alongside Crawford during the remarks.

"While his work in Washington was important to him, he worked tirelessly to draw attention to the people of the 1st District, especially those who lived in the Delta," said Crawford, R-Jonesboro.

Crawford said Berry will be remembered for his "political wit" and respected for his service toward his constituents.

"Our delegation, our families and so many across the state of Arkansas offer our condolences and prayers as we remember Congressman Berry and his family during this time of mourning and remembrance," he said.

The House held a moment of silence for Berry as Crawford concluded his remarks.

Arkansas' U.S. senators offered tributes to Berry over the weekend.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Little Rock, described Berry as a "loyal servant for his constituents and all of Arkansas."

"His commitment to his community is an example all public servants should aspire to," Cotton added on Twitter.

Sen. John Boozman, R-Rogers, served alongside Berry in the House. Boozman represented the 3rd Congressional District from November 2001 until January 2011; he left the chamber upon joining the Senate.

"Marion Berry was a dear friend and a great role model of service to the people of Arkansas," Boozman said Saturday in a statement.

"As a product of the Delta, he earnestly invested in its success and worked tirelessly for the benefit of his neighbors and friends while serving in Congress, especially on behalf of the farmers and rural communities who trusted him to be their voice.

"I will always value his counsel and the example he provided, and Cathy and I are praying for Carolyn and every loved one mourning this tremendous loss. We are grateful for his life and legacy."