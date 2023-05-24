Bike drive looks to collect 150 bikes for Bentonville’s 150th birthday

BENTONVILLE -- The city will partner with Pedal It Forward to host a bike drive next week.

The goal is to collect 150 donated bicycles June 2 in celebration of Bentonville's 150th anniversary, according to a news release.

Bikes can be dropped off at Creekside Park at 3104 S.W. Bright Road or Memorial Park at 401 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to a volunteer from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donated bikes will be cleaned, repaired and distributed to residents later this year, the release states.

Pedal It Forward collects used bikes, fixes them, then distributes to those in need through its more than 60 pedal partners. The organization serves rural and urban low-income kids, adults and families, at-risk youth, minority and immigrant populations in Northwest Arkansas, according to its website.

For questions, contact Baylea Birchfield at (479) 271-3122 or bbirchfield@bentonvillear.com .

Visit www.bentonville150.com for more information on the city's 150th birthday.