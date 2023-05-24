Car-Mart's fourth quarter revenue rises, profit sags

On Wednesday America's Car-Mart reported greatly reduced profits for its fourth quarter compared to a year ago as the used-car seller battles higher vehicle costs and its customers struggle to make ends meet.

"Our customers face higher living costs due to persistent inflation, higher interest rates, and higher fuel and rent expenses," America's Car-Mart Chief Executive Officer Jeff Williams said in a statement. "In response to these challenges, we have had to extend our contract terms to keep payments affordable, however we still face less favorable customer payment behavior and lower gross profit margin. On the other hand, major competitors are shutting their doors."

In the report, Car-Mart noted it is paying higher costs to purchase reliable cars for its customers and its making less profit on each car it sells. Car-Mart’s customers often do not have access to traditional vehicle financing because of poor credit or no credit history.

The Rogers-based buy-here, pay-here used car dealer reported profit of $2.1 million, or 32 cents per share for its fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $26.4 million, or $3.97 per share for the same period a year ago. Revenue for the period was up nearly 11% to $388.3 million.

For the year, Car-Mart saw profit of $20.4 million or $3.11 a share in 2023 compared to $95 million or $13.92 per share for the year ago. Revenue for 2023 was $1.4 billion, up 16% compared to $1.2 billion in 2022.

Car-Mart has more than 155 locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.



