Club shown Medicare basics

The Willing Workers of White Hall Extension Homemakers' Club met at the White Hall Library in April.

President Sarah Payton welcomed everyone and asked Kathy Wilson to read the Thought of the Month: A simple truth is that, if we don't manage our money, our money will manage us.

Vice President Karen Needler led the members in the Homemaker's creed. Dee Kindrick read the Handy Hint: Distinguish between wants and needs.

Jim Wilson read the inspiration from Luke 12:15. Elizabeth Wall, secretary, called the roll with members answering the question: Do you have a household budget? Ten members were present.

Needler presented the program on "Medicare Basics." She explained that Medicare is health insurance for people 65 or older, people under 65 with certain disabilities, and people of any age with End Stage Renal Disease, according to the news release.

Medicare is the nation's largest health insurance program providing coverage for nearly 40 million Americans. Needler explained that Medicare consists of Parts A-D and each part represents a different type of coverage.

She went over the initial enrollment period which is when most people sign up for Medicare. This is a seven-month period, starting three months before the month in which a person turns 65 and ending three months after that month (assumes the person doesn't delay in Part B benefits.)

She also went over other important dates if people did not sign up during the initial enrollment period.

In other Willing Workers business, Jo Ann Carr, community service chairman, reported that five members of the club volunteered at the third annual Child Abuse Prevention Rally on April 21 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building.

She also asked members to bring items, such as snacks, blankets, drinks, stuffed animals or clothes, to the May meeting for donations to a center.

The White Hall Food Pantry item for May will be cereal. Twenty-eight cans of meat was delivered to WHFP after the March meeting. Items collected at the April meeting were peanut butter and jelly.

Payton reported Kathy Wilson had held a club workshop recently making wooden flags and the group had seven members that volunteered at the Lawn and Garden Show in April.

She reminded members of upcoming events including the state Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council Meeting June 6-8 at North Little Rock and a county craft workshop on May 25 at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service where members will be making pin cushions.

Hostesses for the meeting were Karen and Jay Needler and Carr.

If anyone wants more information on Medicare Basics or a copy of the program handout, they should contact Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Extension Family & Consumer Sciences agent at (870) 534-1033.