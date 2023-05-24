Colt man killed in collision on U.S. 70

One person was killed and two more injured in a wreck on U.S. 70 on Tuesday morning, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Anthony Jackson, 60, of Colt was fatally injured when the 2002 Honda Civic he was driving east on the highway in Crittenden County around 8:20 a.m. crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2022 Honda CRV, according to the report.

The driver of the CRV, Kamini Patel, 37, of Heth, and a passenger, Jennifer Dearmond, 40, of Colt, were taken to an area hospital for treatment, the report says.

A trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.