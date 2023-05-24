Dallas’ Chase Tower to be renamed, rejuvenated

One of downtown Dallas' tallest towers is getting a new name and upgrades.

The 55-story Chase Tower on Ross Avenue was built in 1987 and until recently was home to JPMorgan Chase's downtown offices and banking lobby.

But with Chase Bank's move to another high-rise, the landmark building at 2200 Ross is being renamed Dallas Arts Tower by New York-based owner Fortis Group.

The owner is also planning more additions to the 1.25 million-square-foot office building.

"Fortis is excited to reimagine the former Chase Tower into the gold standard of commercial real estate in Dallas," chief investment officer Terrence Storey said in a statement. "Over the coming months, this landmark building will have new dining areas, an upgraded lobby, and modern public areas to complement the already best-in-class tenant amenities."

Fortis plans to add an art gallery, new lighting and restaurants in the lobby, with construction starting later this year. Dallas' Entos Design and 75 Degree Design Studio are planning the upgrades.

Two restaurants will be included in the lobby and the rotunda building, which fronts on Ross Avenue. The new eateries -- a European style café and a Greek restaurant -- will be operated by local dining firm Milkshake Concepts and open next year.

"This deal has been a long time in the making," Imran Sheikh, chief executive officer and founding partner of Milkshake Concepts, said in a statement. "2200 Ross is an iconic building in the heart of Dallas, and we are extremely excited by the vision the owners have shared with us for it."

Fortis purchased Chase Tower in 2016 and completed a substantial overhaul of the building's plaza area at Ross and Pearl streets.

Designed by architect Richard Keating, the granite and glass high-rise is one of the most familiar skyscrapers in the downtown's skyline.

Dallas' Stream Realty Partners is leasing the office space. CBRE Group's Jack Gosnell, Elizabeth Herman Fulton and Marissa Stave negotiated the new restaurant leases.

"Stream has a tremendous history at the asset with roots dating back to the days it was developed," said Stream Realty's J.J. Leonard. "We are so excited to see how these upcoming renovations from Fortis and new restaurants from Milkshake Concepts elevate and activate this already prestigious property in a prime Dallas Arts District location."

Chase and Texas Commerce Bank, which it acquired in 1998, had been lead tenants in the Ross Avenue tower since it was built.

In 2021 Chase announced that it was moving its longtime banking operations and offices out of the skyscraper. The bank has relocated to five floors of Hunt Consolidated's building at 1900 N. Akard St. at Woodall Rodgers Freeway.