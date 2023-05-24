Discussing SEC Tournament opener, SEC title

Arkansas left fielder Jared Wegner (11) celebrates with teammates after hitting a go-ahead grand slam, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, during the seventh inning against the Texas A&M Aggies at the 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Ala. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery....(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

