Eight people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Cameron Pershall, 45, of 103 W. Edmondson Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with video voyeurism. Pershall was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Parker DeAngelo, 32, of 1801 W. Bedford Loop, No. 1, in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. DeAngelo was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Yusuf Lambert, 40, of 1194 S. Washington Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Lambert was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Little Flock

William Booher, 51, of 3302 N. Dixieland Road, unit A15, in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Booher was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Prairie Grove

Richard Dobbs, 33, of 1630 Whirlaway Lane in Prairie Grove was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Dobbs was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Rogers

Scotty Wren, 53, of 3000 S.W. Fernwood Ave. in Bentonville, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Wren was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

Roberto Medina, 29, of Arkansas 16 Apartments in Siloam Springs, was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Medina was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Kristy Guy, 37, of 1396 Fredonia St. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with financial identity fraud. Guy was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.