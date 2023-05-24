Happy Birthday: A big win comes as a result of your heart's desire being in fine alignment with the wants and needs of others. Your personal and professional life will become fulfilling and fun all at the same time with an immersive and challenging project.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Marketers impose pressures, deadlines and unnecessary signals of alarm to get people to "act fast and buy now while supplies last." Don't worry, the opportunity at hand is more available than they'd have you believe.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There are a variety of reasons people insist on making simple things more complicated: boredom, procrastination, a need for attention and more. Try to address people's underlying needs and surface problems will magically dissolve.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll employ many mystical senses to pick up on what's going on in a relationship. You'll use your sixth sense, third eye and a listening and feeling ability that picks up not only sound but soul resonance.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Remember that fear is a response happening inside you, not a dictate or definition of how things really are. Fear is only what you think, not what is. Write or talk your fear out and you'll diffuse it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Relationships get better because you make efforts to make them better. Forget about life's pesky details and focus on creating a bubble of "together time" that shuts out the rest of the world.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your best idea will be off the cuff, a side note or a joke. As you let playfulness and creativity run rampant in your mind, you'll bring joy and levity to many.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your work is an extension of you. It can serve as a mirror to help you see parts of yourself that would be invisible were they to stay tucked inside your psyche without a means of expression. What you make will help you grow.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Frustration, untended, could turn to anger. One way to defuse it is to take away the time frame. Without the limitations and urgency that time imposes, a sense of relief and ease will settle in.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Be the first person to arrive on the scene if you can because there will be many advantages for the early birds. Your options will be better and you'll wind up in a position of leadership too. If you don't know what your advantage over the competition is yet, now is a good time to figure it out.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Even though you don't think you know more than anyone else about what it means to be human, there are those who seek your council and will follow every bit of advice you offer.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When you feel yourself taking things in too serious a direction, you can lighten up the whole mental screen with music, entertainment, a treat, a walk or a stretch. Being good to yourself isn't always fun, but some of the time it should be.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The way you approach the day's tasks will defy conventional wisdom. You have no problem capturing and holding people's attention. Success depends on knowing what to do with it after that.