Celeste Burgess, 18, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of concealing or abandoning a dead body for burning and hiding a stillborn fetus she gave birth to about 29 weeks and five days into her pregnancy, authorities in Nebraska said.

Tony Hampton, sheriff of Scott County, Ky., said Caleb Conley, a 35-year-old Army veteran and deputy who was shot and killed during a traffic stop, "was just a go-getter and he loved his job, and it's a shame that it got cut short because ... he was so good at it."

Ali Jaafar, 63, and Yousef Jaafar, 29, both of Watertown, Mass., were sentenced to more than four years in federal prison and ordered to pay $6 million in restitution and forfeit the profits from their lottery fraud scheme designed to enrich themselves and help prize winners avoid paying taxes on their windfall, prosecutors said.

Kari Lake, a former TV anchor, had her last legal challenge to her loss in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election dismissed, as a judge said the GOP candidate failed to prove her claim that Maricopa County did not verify signatures on mail ballots as required by law.

John Manchec, 78, a multimillionaire arrested on 49 child pornography charges, had his escape from the Indian River County, Fla., sheriff's custody foiled and two inmates and two employees were also arrested and charged with conspiracy in the escape plot, Sheriff Eric Flowers said.

Hari Budha Magar, the first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Mount Everest, said after his trek up the 29,032-foot mountain his "aim for the rest of my lifetime is going to be working to bring awareness about disability."

Henry McMaster, Republican governor of South Carolina, told those attending a state GOP convention he looks "forward to the day that Democrats are so rare, we have to hunt them with dogs," but in a later statement said "everyday South Carolinians understand that it's a joke."

Kami Rita, a Sherpa guide who first reached the summit of Mount Everest in 1994, scaled the world's highest peak for the 28th time, beating his own record less than a week after setting it.

Mette Frederiksen, prime minister of Denmark, will "review our efforts as NATO allies" with President Joe Biden at the White House, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.