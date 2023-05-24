Little Rock graduations planned at War Memorial

Little Rock School District high school graduations for more than 1,300 seniors are being held at War Memorial Stadium through Thursday.

The events at mid-morning and evening have the potential to increase traffic in central Little Rock, near Midtown.

Little Rock Southwest Magnet High School's graduation ceremony is set for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. That will be followed by the ceremony for Little Rock West High School of Innovation at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Little Rock Central High School's Class of 2023 graduation ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.

Security requirements apply to everyone who enters War Memorial Stadium, which include specific limitations on handbags. Approved bags include: plastic storage bags no larger than one gallon, re-sealable and clear; clear totes made of plastic, vinyl or PVC that are no larger than 12" x 6" x 12"; and clutch purses with or without straps that are no larger than 4.5" x 6.5" All clear bags and clutch purses will be screened prior to entry into the venue.

Commencement ceremonies began with Hall STEAM Magnet High School on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Graduation for Parkview Arts and Sciences Magnet High School seniors followed at 6 p.m. Tuesday.