LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M in SEC Tournament

Arkansas 0, Texas A&M 0 -- End 2nd Inning

Arkansas has left four runners on base in the first two innings.Peyton Holt grounded into a double play after a leadoff single by Caleb Cali.

Harold Coll walked and advanced to second on a single by Parker Rowland with two outs.

Josenberger grounded out to first to end the inning.

Arkansas 0, Texas A&M 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning

Three up, three down for the Aggies in the second inning. Adcock has thrown 22 of 33 pitches for strikes.

Arkansas 0, Texas A&M 0 -- End 1st Inning

The Razorbacks stranded a pair of runners in the opening frame. Kendall Diggs singled on a 3-2 pitch and Jace Bohrofen drew a four-pitch walk in the next at-bat.

Jared Wegner fouled out and Brady Slavens struck out swinging to end the threat.

Arkansas 0, Texas A&M 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Adcock pitched around a two-out walk to keep the Aggies off the scoreboard. He was helped by some great outfield defense by Tavian Josenberger.

The Arkansas centerfielder snagged the second out of the inning on a diving grab.

Pregame:

The winner of the Arkansas-Texas A&M game will play the winner of the LSU-South Carolina game in a double-elimination game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Razorbacks swept the Aggies earlier this season in late April.

Pitching matchup: Texas A&M RHP Nathan Dettmer (1-3, 6.28 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Cody Adcock (4-2, 5.36 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Diggs DH

3. Bohrofen RF

4. Wegner LF

5. Slavens 1B

6. Cali 3B

7. Holt 2B

8. Coll SS

9. Rowland C