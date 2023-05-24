Lowery plans return to state treasurer’s office soon; chief of staff resigns

State Treasurer Mark Lowery is scheduled to return to Arkansas in 10 days and hopes to return to the treasurer's office soon thereafter, Lowery spokeswoman Heather McKim said Tuesday.

Lowery's chief of staff, Wil Cheatham, has resigned, citing personal reasons. Cheatham said Tuesday that he plans to practice law instead.

Lowery, who suffered a stroke in mid-March, has been with his daughter and grandchildren in Maryland recovering and continuing his rehabilitation since his release from a rehabilitation facility in Arkansas on April 6, according to his office.

The Republican from Maumelle, who is a former state representative, was sworn in Jan. 10 as state treasurer, succeeding Benton Republican Dennis Milligan, who is now the state auditor.

Several days ago, Legislative Council Co-Chairman Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, asked Stephen Bright, who is now Lowery's's interim chief of staff, during a legislative committee meeting when Lowery will return to the state treasurer's office. At that time, Bright replied he couldn't give an update about when Lowery would return, adding that Lowery continues to make decisions and routinely participates in conversations with the treasurer's staff by Zoom.

The state treasurer oversees the state treasury's investment portfolio of about $11 billion. Among other things, the treasurer also serves on the board of trustees for the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System and Arkansas State Highway Employees Retirement System. The treasurer is paid a salary of $95,693 a year.

Lowery said Thursday in a news release that "I have just been notified of the resignation of Wil Cheatham, Chief of Staff, effective Friday, May 19.

"I want to thank Wil for his friendship and commitment in leading the Treasury staff and being a vital part of our leadership team," he said. "I also want to wish him well in his future endeavors."

Lowery said he has appointed Bright, who has been the office's government affairs director, as the office's interim chief of staff.

"In this role, Stephen will be responsible for all duties Wil held as well as all personnel decisions," he said in the news release.

Bright is a former Republican state representative and a former mayor and city director of Maumelle.

Lowery said in his new release that "I want to thank each of you for your continued support as I continue my rehabilitation and look forward to being back with you soon."

In his resignation letter dated May 19 addressed to "All," Cheatham wrote that "I write to thank you all for an exceptionally rewarding experience working in the Treasury.

"You all welcomed me into the Treasury with open arms and gave me the ability to do great things for the people of Arkansas, and I will never forget that," he wrote in his resignation letter. "I have known for a long time that my calling in life is to serve the people of Arkansas."

Lowery "is a maverick and has worked his entire life for the people of Arkansas," and "Mark Lowery will never stop working for the people of Arkansas," Cheatham said.

Cheatham's salary in the treasurer's office was $104,999.86 a year and Bright's current salary is $74,799.92 a year, according to the Arkansas Transparency website.

Lowery served in the House of Representatives from 2013 until this year.

Prior to serving in the Arkansas House, he had been a newspaper editor and taught communications at the University of Central Arkansas and Henderson State University, according to the treasurer's website.

He also served as chief of staff for Lt. Gov. Mike Huckabee in the mid-1990s and was the lobbyist and executive director of the Arkansas chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors from 2003 to 2011.