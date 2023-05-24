A London judge rejected Prince Harry's bid to pay for his own police protection Tuesday, denying the royal's request to challenge the U.K. government in court. The British government stopped providing security after Harry, the younger son of King Charles III, and his wife, actress Meghan Markle, quit their royal duties and moved to California in 2020. It then rejected his offer to pay for protection when he visits home. A lawyer for the government argued in court that it was not appropriate to allow hiring "police officers as private bodyguards for the wealthy." Justice Martin Chamberlain said there was nothing "incoherent or illogical" in the government's reasoning to deny the Duke of Sussex's request to hire police bodyguards at his own expense. Harry has said he doesn't feel safe visiting Britain with his young children, and has cited aggressive press photographers that chased him after an event in 2021. While Harry lost the case to pay police to protect him in the U.K., another judge allowed his case to proceed challenging the decision to deny him government-paid security.

Two-time Academy Award nominee Adam Driver will serve Sunday as the honorary starter for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500. Driver played Kylo Ren in the three most recent "Star Wars" films. He will be starring as Enzo Ferrari in a bio-pic of the Italian automobile magnate. "Adam is going to experience one of the most exhilarating, powerful and exciting moments in all of sports as he ... waves the green flag to officially start the world's greatest race," Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said Tuesday. Driver grew up in Mishawaka, Ind., before serving in the Marines shortly after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. He served in the 1st Marines as a mortarman for nearly three years. After an injury while mountain biking, he was medically discharged as a lance corporal and went on to co-found Arts in the Armed Forces, a nonprofit that stages theater and musical performance for members of the military. "Adam is not only a star recognized across the world but also a former U.S. Marine who will be a very fitting addition to 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing," Boles said.