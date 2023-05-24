Fire hurts 2 workers

at Oklahoma refinery

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. -- Two people were injured Tuesday at a fire in a refinery in southern Oklahoma, authorities said.

The fire began about 8:20 a.m. at the refinery in Wynnewood, about 60 miles south of Oklahoma City, according to a statement from Sugar Land, Texas-based CVR Energy, which owns the refinery.

The statement did not disclose the injuries suffered by the two employees or their conditions. All other employees are accounted for, according to the statement.

"The source of the fire has been isolated and emergency crews are working to extinguish the fire," CVR spokesperson Brandee Stephens said, but the cause was not identified.

"Company officials are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident," Stephens said.

The statement said the fire began in a gasoline hydrotreater, which is used to remove contaminants during the refining process.

The refinery is a small crude oil refinery that stores waste produced during refining operations, according to Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality records.

Department of Environmental Quality spokesman Erin Hatfield said the agency is investigating the fire and potential hazards, but was focused on extinguishing the fire.

-- The Associated Press

Blair named CEO at

Bentonville hospital

Chris Blair has been named chief executive officer of Northwest Medical Center -- Bentonville.

Blair has served as interim CEO since early March and became the chief administrative officer of Siloam Springs Regional Hospital in April of 2022.

"Chris is a great choice to lead Northwest Medical Center -- Bentonville," Robert Petrino, M.D., chair of the Northwest Medical Center board said in a statement. "His clinical background and extensive leadership experience will positively impact the care and services we provide."

Northwest Medical Center -- Bentonville is a 124-bed acute care facility offering cardiac care.

Blair has held several leadership roles during his career. He served in the U.S. Navy and earned his bachelor's degree in nursing from Excelsior College and a master's of business administration from Texas Women's University, according to a release.

-- John Magsam

Index sits at 754.56

after climb of 2.25

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 754.56, up 2.25.

"U.S. stocks sold-off in the second-half of Tuesday's trading session as investors hold out hope that President Joe Biden and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy's debt-ceiling talks will generate a positive outcome," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.