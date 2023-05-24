FOOTBALL

Hamlin at mini-camp

Wearing shorts and his No. 3 blue practice jersey, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin began easing his way back into football during the team's voluntary minicamp in Orchard Park. N.Y., on Tuesday, some five months after having a near-death experience on the field. The only thing missing was his helmet. Though held back from taking part in team sessions, Hamlin participated in individual drills and the stretching portions to open and end practice in taking the next steps toward resuming his football career. "We're taking it one day at a time and just support Damar in every way possible," Bills Coach Sean McDermott said. He otherwise did not provide any timetable as to when the player can resume practicing fully a little over a month after Hamlin was cleared to play. Hamlin, 25, went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field after making what appeared to be a routine tackle during the first quarter of a game at Cincinnati, and being broadcast to a national prime-time audience on Jan. 2. Bills defensive backs coach John Butler shed further light on the team's approach to Hamlin's practice routine by saying it's based on constant communication between the player and the Bills medical staff. "This is Damar's process," Butler said. "All we can do is listen, communicate with him and try to get on the same level as him." Hamlin still required a respirator to help him breathe for several weeks after being released from the hospital in mid-January. He has made it clear he wants to resume playing. Saying his heart was still in the game, Hamlin announced his NFL comeback a little over a month ago after being cleared to play by the Bills and several independent specialists.

Rodgers sits with strained calf

Aaron Rodgers never made it past warmups in his first New York Jets practice in front of members of the media. The 39-year-old quarterback, acquired last month from Green Bay, strained a calf while participating in conditioning drills Tuesday. Rodgers watched quarterback drills and remained on the field during practice, but was without his helmet and threw no passes. "I don't think it's too serious," Rodgers said, downplaying the injury and saying he took "a vet day." He didn't have a noticeable limp, but stretched his lower legs and ankles several times throughout the practice. Rodgers, who wasn't wearing a wrap on either calf while he stood at the podium and spoke to reporters, was uncertain when the injury occurred.

Broncos release McManus

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, the last player on the Broncos roster who played in Super Bowl 50, has been released. McManus announced his departure via Twitter on Tuesday, shortly before the team confirmed the news. McManus appeared in 144 games over nine seasons for the Broncos and made 223 of 247 field-goal attempts in his career. In 2022, he missed eight field-goal attempts and two extra points. His career field goal percentage (81.4%) is second in franchise history behind Matt Prater and his 946 points are second behind Jason Elam.

Georgia WR arrested

Georgia senior wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was charged with "speeding maximum limits" and reckless driving Tuesday, according to Athens-Clarke County Jail records. The arrest was made by Athens-Clarke County Police and booked into jail at 4:33 p.m. and released 55 minutes later after posting a $2,000 bond. No other information was immediately available. This is the fourth known speeding-related arrest of a Georgia football player this year. That does not include the alcohol-involved, double-fatality crash that took the lives of recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock on Jan. 15. Police determined that LeCroy was driving a UGA vehicle at more than 100 mph when she lost control and left the roadway. Later, it was revealed that star defensive lineman Jalen Carter was racing LeCroy side-by-side when the crash occurred at 2:45 a.m. The Philadelphia Eagles' first-round draft pick, Carter later was charged with street racing and reckless driving. He resolved the case in a negotiated settlement with prosecutors that resulted in fines, probation and community service. Since then, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested for speeding and reckless driving from another incident that took place six days before the fatal crash. Earlier this month, De'Nylon Morrissette, a sophomore receiver, was charged with DUI (drugs), driving too fast for conditions, following too closely and Class D license restriction, which forbids driving between midnight and 5 a.m.

SOCCER

U.S. wins at U20 World Cup

The United States moved closer to reaching the knockout stage at the Under-20 World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Fiji on Tuesday at Buenos Aires. The Americans didn't score until the 66th minute when Diego Luna curled in a shot from the edge of the box. Cade Cowell doubled the lead in the 88th before Caleb Wiley sealed it with a stoppage-time tap-in. Also on Tuesday, New Zealand and Asian champions Uzbekistan tied 2-2.

BASEBALL

Dodgers' May on IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers shifted starting pitcher Dustin May to the 60-day injury list, which means the right-hander won't return until after the All-Star break. It was another major setback for May, 25, who has battled injuries through his career. He will be eligible to return to the Dodgers' active roster July 17. He is 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA in 9 starts this season.