100 years ago

May 24, 1923

YELLVILLE -- The school district here and the one in which Summit is located have consolidated and will build one of the best schoolhouses in the north part of the state. At the school election Saturday it was voted to issue $20,000 worth of bonds for this purpose.

50 years ago

May 24, 1973

The Arkansas Comprehensive Health Planning Advisory Council reported Wednesday that two oil companies, Exxon and Texaco, had responded to a recent letter-writing campaign urging compliance with the Arkansas Fire Safety Code. A campaign was begun in March in which the Health Planning Advisory Council Executive Committee and the Product Safety Committee of its Environmental Health Committee wrote to 16 companies asking them to request their service stations to comply with the Code. Several members of the groups said they had observed violations of state laws. These included attendants' smoking while fueling cars, pumping gasoline into cars with engines running and selling gasoline in improper containers.

25 years ago

May 24, 1998

Little Rock police have agreed to notify University of Arkansas at Little Rock public safety officials if UALR students or faculty members have roles in crimes at an off-campus school function. The Little Rock Police Department adopted the policy Wednesday at the urging of UALR Public Safety Director Jim Handley. Handley asked Little Rock Police Chief Louie Caudell for a written policy so the school could comply with the federal Student Right to Know Act, passed in 1990. That law requires campus police to keep accurate crime records and incident reports about students attending school events held on and off campus. ... Little Rock police spokesman Lt. John Hutchinson said the department didn't notify UALR of students arrested in the past, but now they will.

10 years ago

May 24, 2013

Boards of trustees for the state's two largest university systems voted unanimously Thursday to opt out of a new state law that would allow qualified, full-time faculty and staff members to carry concealed handguns on their campuses. ... The Arkansas Tech University board of trustees also voted Thursday to prohibit allowing faculty and staff members to carry guns on campus, joining most public universities in the state in opting out of Act 226 of 2013. The law, which goes into effect Aug. 16, will allow trained and licensed full-time faculty and staff members at the state's colleges and universities to carry concealed handguns unless an institution's governing board adopts a policy expressly disallowing it. Boards must renew those policies annually. None of the state's higher education leaders has said they plan to allow concealed carry on their campuses. ... After UA trustees unanimously approved continuing with a gun-free campus policy, campus leaders and faculty, who had gathered for their meeting at Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas' Stuttgart campus, gave the board a loud round of applause.