Rafael Nadal Injury Makes French Open a More Interesting Bet

When Rafael Nadal announced last week that he will not play in the French Open as he continues to nurse a hip injury, one of the surest bets in all of sports went kaput. Since 2005, Nadal has won at Roland Garros 14 times. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka are the only other men to win a French Open singles title in the past 18 years.

The French Open fortnight begins Sunday. With Nadals withdrawal, the mens singles title is up for grabs. There are a couple of established veterans with good odds, but several other players are in the mix.

On the womens side, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek is the defending champ at Roland Garros and has won two of the last three French Opens.

Heres a quick look at the odds for both the mens and womens draws:

Mens singles: Carlos Alcaraz looks to remain No. 1

With Nadal out, another Spaniard is the favorite to win at the French Open. Carlos Alcaraz held onto his No. 1 ranking despite a shocking upset last week at the Italian Open. Alcaraz lost in straight sets to a qualifier. Still, the 20-year-old phenom has already won four tournaments this year with a match record of 30-3. Alcaraz is the betting favorite at SI Sportsbook with odds of +150.

Djokovic, the French Open champ in 2016 and '21, won the first major of 2023 earlier this year when he won his record 10th Australian Open. Djokovic and Nadal are tied for the most career majors with 22, so the world No. 3 player will be looking to make history in Roland Garros. He checks in right behind Alcaraz with odds of +210.

A week ago, Daniil Medvedevs French Open odds were listed at +2200 – nothing special for the world No. 2 player. Thats because the Russian had never won on clay. Well, that all changed last week when Medvedev won the Italian Open. Thus, his odds have jumped to +1000.

If youre looking for a sleeper, Sports Illustrateds Jon Wertheim suggests 24-year-old Francisco Cerundolo, who is currently ranked 28th in the world and enters Roland Garros with odds of +15000. "The Argentine has gone from a journeyman to a real threat and has won nearly 50 matches in the last calendar year," says Wertheim. "Most of them with Clay underfoot."

French Open Mens Singles Odds

Carlos Alcaraz +150

Novak Djokovic +210

Holger Rune +900

Daniil Medvedev +1000

Stefanos Tsitsipas +1200

Jannik Sinner +1400

Casper Ruud +2000

Alexander Zverev +3500

Andrey Rublev +4000

Dominic Thiem +8000

Lorenzo Musetti +10000

Felix Auger-Aliassime +10000

Taylor Fritz +12500

Francisco Cerundolo +15000

Karen Khachanov +17500

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +17500

Cameron Norrie +20000

Dusan Lajovic +20000

Maxime Cressy +20000

Borna Coric +22000

Womens singles: No. 1 Iga Swiatek is the heavy favorite

Its hard to go against Swiatek. In her four years competing at Roland Garros, her career record is a stellar 21-2. Of course, odds of -138 are not very rewarding. Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, who has won two of her last three meetings vs. Swiatek, checks in at +600. However, the French Open has been Sabalenkas toughest major – shes never advanced past the round of 32.

A pair of former French Open champions are among the top eight favorites: 2021 winner Barbora Krejcikova is +1800. Jelena Ostapenko, who won it in 2017, comes in at +2500.

For those waiting for 19-year-old American Coco Gauff to win her first major, its worth noting that Roland Garros is the sight of her best finish at a major. Gauff reached the final last year before losing in straight sets to Swiatek. Gauff checks in at +2500.

As for a sleeper in the womens bracket, Wertheim targets Marketa Vondrousova, who is currently ranked 57th in the world but has been ranked as high as No. 14, when she reached the French Open final in 2019.

"The Czech lefty has never been in the top 10 but is a confounding player who is at her best on clay -- including at the French Open, where she has reached the final," says Wertheim. "Other players despise seeing her on the other side of the net."

Vondrousova is currently at +3300.

French Open Womens Singles Odds

Iga Swiatek -138

Aryna Sabalenka +600

Elena Rybakina +600

Barbora Krejcikova +1800

Paula Badosa Gilbert +2000

Ons Jabeur +2500

Jelena Ostapenko +2500

Coco Gauff +2500

Jessica Pegula +3300

Marketa Vondrousova +3300

Maria Sakkari +3500

Veronika Kudermetova +4500

Linda Fruhvirtova +5000

Bianca Andreescu +5000

Carolina Garcia +5500

Karolina Muchova +6600

Beatriz Haddad Maia +6600

Belinda Bencic +7500

Daria Kasatkina +9000

Qinwen Zheng +9000



