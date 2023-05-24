BASEBALL

UALR's Wells named Ohio Valley Pitcher of the Year

Jackson Wells was named Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year on Tuesday night and was recognized as one of four University of Arkansas-Little Rock players on the all-conference first team.

Wells, a Rogers native, posted a 1.71 earned-run average in 14 appearances -- good for second in the nation. The Arkansas-Rich Mountain transfer posted a 6-4 record in an Ohio Valley-leading 84 innings while holding opponents to a .227 batting average.

Joining him on the first team were UALR second baseman Skyler Trevino, third baseman Nico Baumbach and center fielder Tyler Williams. Baumbach and Williams ranked first and fourth in the Ohio Valley in batting average at .376 and .359, respectively. Trevino led UALR with 15 home runs, seventh-most among Ohio Valley players. All three also finished the regular season above 1.000 in OPS.

Additionally, Ty Rhoades grabbed a spot on the conference's All-Freshman team. The Jonesboro native started 49 games, primarily in right field, scoring 30 runs and driving in 29 more while hitting 4 home runs and tying for second among all Trojans with 3 triples.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UCA's Barker named to ASUN first team

University of Central Arkansas pitcher Jesse Barker was named to the All-ASUN first team Monday.

The junior from Benton rose to be UCA's Friday night starter with a league-leading 109 strikeouts. He was second in the ASUN with seven wins and third with a 3.00 earned-run average.

Barker was also names co-ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year for baseball with a 4.0 grade-point average in general science.

-- Sam Lane

GOLF

Harding's Tandy falls to 7th at Div. II tournament

Harding University senior Sam Tandy of Fayetteville dropped into a tie for seventh place after shooting a 2-over 74 on Tuesday in the second round of the NCAA Division II men's tournament at Avalon Lakes Golf Course in Warren, Ohio.

Tandy was the first-round leader after opening with a 4-under 66 on Monday. But on Tuesday, he bogeyed the first two holes and five holes on front nine to go with two birdies. On the back nine, he had three birdies, five pars and a double-bogey on the par-3 12th.

Harding dropped from fifth place to ninth in the team standings Tuesday after shooting 6-over 294 after opening with an even-par 288. Oklahoma Christian (13 under) leads by 10 strokes over second-place Barry (3 under) after shooting an 11-under 277 on Tuesday.

Southern Arkansas University remained in 19th place of 20 teams after shooting a 12-over 300 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 34-over 610.

Henderson State University's Ethan Wilkins, who qualified as an individual, sits in a tie for 54th place after his 3-over 75 on Tuesday. After two rounds, he is at 5-over 149.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services