Teen fatally shot outside North Little Rock housing project

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 4:29 p.m.
FILE — A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this 2019 file photo.

A teenager was shot dead outside a North Little Rock public housing project late Tuesday, police said.

Officers arrived at the Hemlock Courts Public Housing Apartments at 400 Palm St. around 11:51 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired and discovered Raymond Hudson, 16, of North Little Rock.

Hudson had been shot at least once and died of his wounds on the scene.

Police had yet to name any suspects in the killing Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was the 12th homicide reported in North Little Rock so far this year.

