The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Salem’s Marleigh Sellars

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:00 a.m.
Salem Marleigh Sellars dribbles the ball around Lamar’s Bailee Cowell during the Class 3A girls state championship game Saturday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Salem’s Marleigh Sellars.

Class: 2024

Position: Guard

Size: 5-7

Stats: As a junior, she averaged 19.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5 assists and 3.3 steals per game, and shot 45% from the field and 72% at the free throw line.

Noteworthy: Class 3A State Basketball Tournament MVP; 12.62 seconds in the 100 meters; 25.77 seconds in 200; Class 3A state record 57.50 seconds in the 400; ran leg on 4x200 3A State record 1:48.27

Interest: Arkansas Tech, Henderson State

Offer: Williams Baptist University 

Coach Josh Bateman: 

“Marleigh as a basketball player for us [and] is kind of the do-it-all player. She led us in points, rebounding, assists, steals. She guards the best player every night. She's well-rounded. She’s not a kid that rests on the defensive end. She wants that job of guarding the best player and she’s a very competitive kid. That’s probably her biggest quality to me – she goes out and competes."



