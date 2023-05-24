UNDER THE RADAR: Salem’s Marleigh Sellars

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Salem’s Marleigh Sellars.

Class: 2024

Position: Guard

Size: 5-7

Stats: As a junior, she averaged 19.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5 assists and 3.3 steals per game, and shot 45% from the field and 72% at the free throw line.

Noteworthy: Class 3A State Basketball Tournament MVP; 12.62 seconds in the 100 meters; 25.77 seconds in 200; Class 3A state record 57.50 seconds in the 400; ran leg on 4x200 3A State record 1:48.27

Interest: Arkansas Tech, Henderson State

Offer: Williams Baptist University

Coach Josh Bateman:

“Marleigh as a basketball player for us [and] is kind of the do-it-all player. She led us in points, rebounding, assists, steals. She guards the best player every night. She's well-rounded. She’s not a kid that rests on the defensive end. She wants that job of guarding the best player and she’s a very competitive kid. That’s probably her biggest quality to me – she goes out and competes."







