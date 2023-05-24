UPS driver critically injured in shooting in southwest Little Rock

A UPS delivery driver was shot and critically injured Wednesday afternoon in a neighborhood off Chicot Road in Little Rock, a tweet from the department stated.



Officers responding to a report of shots fired around 1 p.m. near 7511 Royal Oaks Drive located the wounded man, police spokesman Mark Edwards said. The victim’s name had not been released Wednesday afternoon.



The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.



The post did not give any suspect information.