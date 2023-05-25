2 suspects ID’d in ’21 killing

Little Rock police have identified two people wanted on capital murder charges in a November 2021 killing, according to a tweet from the department.

Nakii Holloway, 19, and Naim Holloway, 21, are wanted in the Nov. 16, 2021, shooting of Sade Turner, 26, the department said in a tweet Tuesday.

Police responding to a report of a shooting located Turner dead inside a vehicle that was involved in a crash near the intersection of Geyer Springs Road and Nova Lane.

Turner was a young mother, then-Chief Keith Humphrey said in a news conference shortly after the killing. He showed a photograph of a red Jeep thought to be involved in the incident and said he expected officers to make an arrest quickly.

The Jeep was located not long after the news conference, but no arrest has been made, and Tuesday was the first time police named any suspects.