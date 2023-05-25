The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF May 24, 2023

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-21-35. Ellen C. Rogers v. Rebecca Loeffel Kemp, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixteenth Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree. E-22-249. CFO Network, LLC v. Director, Department of Workforce Services; and Yolanda Aikens, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Dismissed. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-22-773. David Feltner v. State of Arkansas, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Gruber, JJ., agree. E-22-246. Nancy Griffin v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and remanded. Klappenbach and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-20-628. William Angel, Patricia Belk, Dorothy Brown, Robert Brown, Anthony Buggs, Jean Carter, Alberta Cartwright, Eugene Cartwright, Frances Louise Crawford, Beatrice Eaton, Queen Ester Ross, Pearlie Franklin, Rosetta Fuller, Verna Hickey, Barbara Marshall, Shamekia Marshall, Nathaniel Martin, Linda Sanders, Bobby Lee Smith, Felisa Stokes, Kattie Mae Taylor, Fannie Lee Washington, Martha Washington, Gloria Webster, and Claude Wilborn v. Helena Renaissance 1, L.P.; Pioneer Property Management, Inc.; Gail Wade; and Cornelius Borum, from Phillips County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Thyer and Hixson, JJ., agree. E-22-264. Jeremy Johnson v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-22-166. John Wesley Hall Jr. and Alison Hall, Husband and Wife v. Arkansas State Highway Commission, from Cleburne County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-22-258. Christopher Burns v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-22-423. Jordan Jones v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Third Division. Reversed and remanded. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree. CV-22-491. Kristian Nelson v. Eric Fullerton, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Affirmed. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-21-252. James Young v. Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority; and Greg Ramon, in His Official Capacity, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifth Division. Affirmed. Hixson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-22-641. Estefanya Garcia Huerta v. Marco Polo Davila Delgado, from Arkansas County Circuit Court, Northern District. Reversed and remanded. Thyer and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CV-22-270. (In the Matter of the Estate of Adolph Johnson) Stephanie Johnson, Individually; and Gwendolyn Akins, as Her Next Friend v. Felecia Parker-Green, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Thirteenth Division. Affirmed. Barrett and Wood, JJ., agree. CR-22-644. Tyler Austin Lucas v. State of Arkansas, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Reversed and dismissed. Klappenbach, Wood, and Hixson, JJ., agree. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., dissent.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CV-22-168. Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Pamela R. Barnes, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Dismissed without prejudice. Barrett and Thyer, JJ., agree.