Arkansas governor announces appointments to state boards

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday announced appointments to the Arkansas State Banking Board, Oil and Gas Commission, Arkansas Development Finance Authority board and other boards.

The governor appointed Rusty Lanier of Little Rock to the Arkansas State Banking Board to a term expiring Dec. 31, 2023.

Lanier replaces former Gov. Asa Hutchinson Chief of Staff Alison Williams of North Little Rock on the state banking board -- an appointment made by Hutchinson that the state Senate declined to confirm in late January. The Senate declined to confirm about 30 of Hutchinson's appointees to state boards and commissions during this year's regular session.

To the Oil and Gas Commission, Sanders on Wednesday announced the appointment of Randy Lawson of Bentonville to a term expiring Feb. 20, 2029, replacing Thomas McWilliams, and reappointed Charles Wohlford of Fort Smith to a term expiring Feb. 20, 2029, James Phillips of El Dorado to a term expiring Feb. 20, 2029, and Mark Thomas of Magnolia to the commission to a term expiring Feb. 20, 2029.

Sanders has reappointed Rod Coleman of Fort Smith to the board of directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority to a term expiring Jan. 14, 2027, and appointed Kirkley Thomas of Little Rock to the board to a term expiring Jan. 14, 2027, replacing Stanley Green.

To the Old State House Commission, the governor appointed Wanda Flemister of Little Rock to a term expiring March 19, 2032, replacing Jonathan Wolfe; Cathy Lanier of Little Rock to a term expiring March 19, 2032, replacing Rhonda Davis; and Sharon Chrzanowski of Jonesboro to a term expiring March 19, 2032, replacing Daniel Sloan.

To the Arkansas state Board of Public Accountancy, the governor appointed Barrett Belew of Little Rock to a term expiring Aug. 17, 2026, and fulfilling the remaining term of Ronald Pitts; Megan Turner of Little Rock to a term expiring Aug. 17, 2027, replacing Deana Infield; and Don Curdie of Little Rock to a term expiring Aug. 17, 2023, replacing Kevin Canfield.

To the Division of Aeronautics commission, Sanders appointed Jeff Standridge of Conway to a term expiring Nov. 9, 2027, replacing Edward Sanders, and Blake Williamson of El Dorado to a term expiring Nov. 9, 2027, replacing James Hutchinson.

The governor appointed Danny Ormand of Buckner to the State Crime Laboratory Board to a term expiring Jan. 14, 2030, replacing Gary Smith.

Sanders appointed Billy Curl of Blytheville to the Blytheville-Gosnell Regional Airport Authority to a term expiring Nov. 1, 2028, replacing Russell Crowell.

She also appointed Jeff Beauchamp of Van Buren to the Crawford County Quorum Court, District 4 to a term expiring Dec. 31, 2024, replacing Michael Morrison; and reappointed Andy Johnson of Carthage to the Dallas County Quorum Court, District 6 to a term expiring Dec. 31 31, 2024.