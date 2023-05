Camden, circa 1940: Wednesday's feature showed the mansion of banker W.K. Ramsey, who died in 1910, having lived there six years. It became the home of U.S. Rep. John L. McClellan, first a congressman and then U.S. senator elected in 1942 from Arkansas. When he died in 1977, he was the Senate's second-most senior member. The restored home still stands today.

Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203.