Bike drive looks to collect 150 bikes for Bentonville’s 150th birthday

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville will partner with Pedal It Forward to host a bike drive next week.

The goal is to collect 150 donated bicycles June 2 in celebration of Bentonville's 150th anniversary, according to a news release.

Bikes can be dropped off at Creekside Park at 3104 S.W. Bright Road or Memorial Park at 1600 John Deshields Blvd. to a volunteer from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donated bikes will be cleaned, repaired and distributed to residents later this year, the release states.

Pedal It Forward collects used bikes, fixes them, then distributes to those in need through its more than 60 pedal partners. The organization serves rural and urban low-income kids, adults and others in Northwest Arkansas, according to its website.

More information is available by contacting Baylea Birchfield at (479) 271-3122 or bbirchfield@bentonvillear.com.