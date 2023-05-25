CARIN SCHOPPMEYER: June is month of fashion, film, fitness, fetes for nonprofits

ASSEMBLY Opening Ceremony

INTERFORM

1 -- The opening ceremony for ASSEMBLY presented by INTERFORM will be held at The Momentary in Bentonville. "ASSEMBLY is the first of its kind, community engaged, curatorial training program and regional open call exhibition ... In the summer of 2023, ASSEMBLY will expand into North America's first fashion and art biennial. The culmination of a five month curatorial intensive program partnering five artists with industry professionals to learn the ins and outs of exhibition making," organizers say. Information: interform.art/assembly.

Pig Trail Mud Run

Springdale Rotary Club

3 7 a.m. -- The Springdale Rotary Club's ninth annual Pig Trail Mud Run 5K fundraiser will begin and end at Ecclesia College in Springdale, with a recovery picnic to follow the run. Organizers say the course features "extreme hills, underbrush and lots of trees, a stream bed and ponds -- and that's before you factor in the ultra-challenging obstacles you'll have to navigate to complete this 5K race. You may even see a wild boar!" There will be a play area for children ages 4-10. Information: (479) 871-4928 or pigtrailmudrun.com.

Mercy Classic Crossfit Fitness Competition

Mercy Health Foundation Fort Smith

3 -- The Mercy Classic Crossfit Fitness Competition to benefit the Mercy Health Foundation Fort Smith will be held at the Mercy Fitness Center. "Join Mercy Fitness Center for a multi-division team CrossFit competition that allows athletes from all levels to compete in a challenging and fun outdoor-based arena. Each competition features displays of gymnastics, strength and stamina. Plus, as the only local CrossFit Box with a pool, you'll test yourself with an aquatic workout too," organizers say. Information: mercyhealthfoundation.net/FortSmith.

The Founders Crawfish Boil

Children's Safety Center of Washington County

3 Noon-5 p.m. -- The 13th annual Founders Crawfish Boil presented by First National Bank of NWA and founded by Henderson Engineers will be at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

Organizers say guests may order 2 pounds of crawfish and fixings (potatoes, sausage and corn) for $20 onsite or in advance. Maud Crawford will perform live. Tickets are $20. Information: (479) 872-6183 or childrenssafetycenter.org.

Judge Clayton's Sippin' on 6th Street

Clayton House

3 7-10 p.m. -- The Clayton House in Fort Smith will hold Judge Clayton's Sippin' on 6th Street, a bourbon tasting benefit, at TempleLive in Fort Smith. "Enjoy a BBQ feast prepared by Bruce Terri Catering while listening to live music by Thestuccoman; wet your whistle with our famous 'Prosecutor's Punch' or at the bourbon tasting table," organizers say. The fundraiser will also include a mechanical bull, gun raffle, bourbon pull and finish with a live auction featuring guns from Cooper's Gun Shop and trip experiences. Tickets are $75, and sponsorships are available. Information: (479) 783-3000 or claytonhouse.org.

The Cancer Challenge

8-10 times vary -- The three-day, multi-event Cancer Challenge will lead off June 9 with a golf tournament, trap shoot practice, pickleball social and an adult tennis tournament and outdoor happy hour.

The annual benefit for Northwest Arkansas charities also will include golf, tennis, pickleball and a trap shoot tournament June 9 and 10. Tournament venues will include Highlands Gun Range in Gravette, Kingsdale Tennis Complex, Matrix Racquet Club in Lowell and Kingswood Golf Course in Bella Vista.

Proceeds from the Cancer Challenge stay in Northwest Arkansas, organizers say, and the group has granted some $13.4 million to local cancer services and programs since its founding in 1993. Information: (479) 273-3172 or thecancerchallenge.com.

Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week

INTERFORM

8-10 7 p.m. -- Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week presented by INTERFORM will be at The Momentary in Bentonville and feature three nights of runway shows. Organizers say NWAFW "has a mission to highlight fashion trends, burgeoning local brands and up-and-coming designers, to celebrate Northwest Arkansas' growing culture, and raise awareness and support for local organizations that are doing incredible things." Tickets are $75-$150 with a $50 add-on available. Information: interform.art/fashion-week/.

Street Dinner

Downtown Springdale Alliance

10 6:30-10 p.m. -- The annual Downtown Springdale Alliance Street Dinner presented by Milestone Construction Company is set to be held on Emma Avenue.

"The Street Dinner is our biggest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds go to programming that builds a vibrant downtown Springdale," organizers say.

The evening will begin with cocktails, then a three-course meal will be prepared by Chef Jennifer Hill Booker. Tickets are sold out. Information: downtownspringdale.org or info@downtownspringdale.org.

Bentonville Film Festival

BFFoundation

13-18 times vary -- The 2023 Bentonville Film Festival will be held in Bentonville and other Northwest Arkansas locations. "This year's robust lineup includes a variety of films featuring household names including Emilio Estevez, Matthew Modine, Sean Astin, and Ken Jeong," organizers say. The festival will feature more than 70 film screenings, "panels that challenge industry norms, and conversations that emphasize independent artists in the art of film, storytelling and technology; and curated studio spotlight films with celebrity conversations." Information: bentonvillefilm.org.

Catfish, Corndogs and Cornhole

Mercy Health Foundation Northwest Arkansas

16 8 a.m. -- The annual Catfish, Corndogs and Cornhole fundraiser will be held on the Mercy Hospital campus in Rogers in the North Field and parking lot areas. Amateur and competitive cornhole brackets for teams of two are available. Team registration is $60. Tickets for food and drinks only are $20. Information: (479) 338-2990 or mercyhealthfoundation.net/nwa.

Paint the Town Red

American Heart Association

17 7 p.m. -- Paint the Town Red to benefit the American Heart Association will be at JJ's Live in Fayetteville. The evening will feature signature dishes from area restaurants, a silent auction, music and sponsor lounges. Information: (479) 439-6800, Kaley.Baxendale@heart.org or nwapaintthetownred.heart.org.

Social Event

The Cancer Challenge

23 6-10 p.m. -- The Cancer Challenge Social will be held at Heroncrest in Springdale. The evening will feature live music, dinner, drinks and live and silent auctions. Attire for the event is casual. Tickets are $250. Information: (479) 273-3172 or kerry@cancerchallenge.com.

Red, White and Baby Blue

Jackson L. Graves Foundation

23 7 p.m. --The 19th annual Red, White and Baby Blue fundraiser for the Jackson L. Graves Foundation will be at the Garden Room in Fayetteville. The evening will include food, drinks, silent auction and live music. Tickets for the casual chic attire event are $50 in advance or $60 at the door. Information: (479) 799-9592 or info@jacksongraves.org.

Deadline to submit July event information is June 15. Send event information to Carin Schoppmeyer at cschoppmeyer@nwaonline.com.

Senior Director of Fashion Design and Apparel Basana Chhetri (right) takes measurements of model Abril Guerra in April at the INTERFORM sewing studio in Springdale. Interform students are designing their looks for the upcoming NWA Fashion Week June 8-10 at the Momentary in Bentonville. Fifty-one students are participating, contributing 80 looks for the event. INTERFORM is a nonprofit that provides support and education to beginning clothing designers through residency programs and free classes in sewing and fashion design. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

