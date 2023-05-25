Colcord man convicted of rape, sex assault; gets 60-year sentence

FAYETTEVILLE -- An elderly Oklahoma man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after being convicted of rape and sexual assault by a Washington County Circuit Court jury.

Jerry Dale Cherry, 73, of Colcord, Okla., was convicted of rape and second-degree sexual assault on Wednesday.

According to prosecutors, Cherry raped a person younger than 14 and engaged in sexual contact with a person younger than one year old.

The jury recommended sentences of 40 years at the Arkansas Department of Correction on the rape charge and 20 years on the second-degree sexual assault charge.

Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay ordered Cherry serve the terms consecutively.

Whitney Doolittle and Jonathan Dixon prosecuted the case for the state.