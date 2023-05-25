Master Gardeners plan events

The Jefferson County Master Gardeners will host "Jefferson County Master Gardeners Week" June 5-9 at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, 500 Idaho St. All events are open to the community and free to attend, according to a news release.

Horticulture/4H Agent Timothy Wallace, along with the Master Gardeners, have planned activities including educational seminars, workshops, garden tours and a celebration barbecue.

June 5, the barbecue kickoff will be at 10:30 a.m.

June 6, Pesticide seminar will be at 1 p.m.

June 7, Fire ants seminar will be at 1 p.m.

June 8, Garden tours take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 9, Lunch and Learn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ATU Ozark honors student

Arkansas Tech University-Ozark announced its Chancellor's List and Honor Roll for the spring 2023 semester. Local honorees included Shelby Elizabeth Hardke of Pine Bluff.

ATU names locals on Dean's List

Arkansas Tech University at Russellville announced locals on its Dean's List for undergraduate students for the spring 2023 semester.

Honorees include:

DE WITT --- Zontray Jerome Kendall (4.0);

DUMAS --- Zion Jhovann Brassfield (4.0);

FORDYCE --- Ronnie Ray Allen Jr.;

HERMITAGE --- Genesis Victoria Garay (4.0);

LAKE VILLAGE --- Latham Allen Scates;

MONTICELLO --- Lucas Anthony Babst (4.0), Sofia Kay Fair, Austin R. Norman (4.0), Anna-Marie Pesaresi (4.0), Jada Patrice Trotter, Quinn Joseph Reynolds;

PINE BLUFF --- Tyreq Tajuan Avery, Gregory Lamar Bishop Jr. (4.0), Ashton Rivers Copeland, Wyatt Shawn Lester (4.0), Shelby Alese Robinson (4.0);

REDFIELD --- Dillon Kane Campbell, Tekaylin Darrcell Walker;

SHERIDAN --- MacKenzie Fay Hughes, Kimber Nicole Onasch, Alexander Raven Parks (4.0), Colton Kade Parrish, Natalie Elisabeth Peterson, Andrew Joshua Pinkerton (4.0), Hannah Elese Reeves, Jaden Taylor Willis (4.0);

STUTTGART --- Ross Waeger Seidenschwarz (4.0);

WARREN --- Braden Cole Jones (4.0), Jaden Lee Kitchens;

WHITE HALL --- Tyler Dale Greer, Michael Allen Kalkbrenner, Kaliyah Kyrae Redix, Hannah Elizabeth Rongey, Olivia Grace Via (4.0), Gregory Lee Wolf (4.0).

Free fishing weekend June 9-11

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a proclamation allowing anyone to fish in Arkansas without a fishing license or trout stamp from noon June 9, through midnight June 11, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

AGFC Director Austin Booth read the proclamation at last week''s meeting of the commission, thanking Sanders for her continued support of hunters and anglers and their contribution to conservation as well as Arkansas's economy, according to the news release.

Mental Health Wellness summit set

The D'Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project will present a free Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Summit on from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 in the McGeorge Building at Southeast Arkansas College.

The summit aims to promote and raise awareness about mental health issues and suicide prevention and will bring together mental health professionals, advocates, and experts to discuss strategies for addressing mental health challenges, according to a news release.

The summit will feature age-appropriate presentations and discussions for participants 8 years old and up.

The speakers include:

Dr. Nichole Bauknight Boles -- "What is Mental Illness and How Do You Handle Stress?"

Dr. Kamra Mays -- "How to Recognize Symptoms and What Signs to Look for?"

Jannie Cotton -- "Trauma Informed Care"

Dr. Stephen Broughton, Bessie Lancelin, and Mary Meacham -- "Stigma, Anxiety, Depression and Our Toolbox."

"Mental health is a critical issue that affects people of all ages and backgrounds, and we need to work together to raise awareness and remove the associated stigma," said Kymara Seals, founder and president of the DSOP. "We aim to empower individuals and communities to take action and create a more compassionate and supportive environment for people struggling with mental health issues."

The event is free which includes lunch, but registration is requested and available on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mental-health-wellness-suicideprevention-summit-tickets-562608576397

"The D'Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project (DSOP) was born from the devasting loss of Kymara H. Seals' beloved son, D'Andre Seals, to suicide. For Kymara and her family, this tragedy has left a permanent ache in their hearts. Despite their pain, they have channeled their grief into creating," according to the release.

DSOP is a 501(c)(3) organization committed to educating individuals on mental health awareness and suicide prevention.