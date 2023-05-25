Corps of engineers reopens Arkansas swim beaches





Several beaches are reopening for swimming after water tests showed acceptable E. coli levels, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday.

The Beaver Lake Project Office reopened Lost Bridge North and Damsite Peninsula beaches for swimming.

The Mountain Home Project Office reopened the swim beaches at Cranfield on Norfork Lake and Oakland Park on Bull Shoals Lake.

On May 19, the Army Corps of Engineers banned swimming at those beach sites after results of routine testing showed higher than acceptable E. coli levels.



