Daily Record

Today at 3:26 a.m.

Marriages

Jaquario Miles, 31, and Danielle Henderson, 30, both of Little Rock.

Richard Alcala, 40, and Joshua Hahn, 34, both of Sherwood.

Kalie Swanson, 31, and Jarvis Garner, 32, both of Maumelle.

Divorces

FILED

23-1834. Robert Seamon v. Jennifer Seamon.

23-1837. Ebonee' Colen-Hanson v. Stephen Hanson.

23-1838. Theresa Weiland v. Richard Weiland.

23-1839. Roshawnda Killingsworth v. Allen Killingsworth.

23-1840. Christopher Sweatt v. Brandy Sweatt.

23-1843. Rebecca Tally v. Anthony Tally.

GRANTED

21-2968. Shante Matthews v. Marcus Smith.

22-4473. Brittany Warren v. Sharetta Warren.

23-751. Michelle Self v. Jason Self.

