DROPPING THE HAMMER | Exclusive interview with Alex Bowman: "I don't want a commercial"

In an exclusive interview, Daniel McFadin sits down with Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman.

Bowman returns to the No. 48 Chevrolet this weekend in NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 after sitting out the last month due to a back injury.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here.]

Bowman discusses his approach to racing after missing nine races due to injury in the last year, how he doesn't want a "Welcome Back" commercial like Chase Elliott got and what he would be doing if he wasn't a racecar driver.

Visit arkansasonline.com/podcast23 for an exclusive subscription offer available only to podcast listeners.