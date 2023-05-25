Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION | PODCAST

DROPPING THE HAMMER | Exclusive interview with Alex Bowman: "I don't want a commercial"

by Daniel McFadin | Today at 1:03 p.m.
Alex Bowman (NASCAR Media/Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

In an exclusive interview, Daniel McFadin sits down with Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman.

Bowman returns to the No. 48 Chevrolet this weekend in NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 after sitting out the last month due to a back injury.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here.]

Bowman discusses his approach to racing after missing nine races due to injury in the last year, how he doesn't want a "Welcome Back" commercial like Chase Elliott got and what he would be doing if he wasn't a racecar driver.

Visit arkansasonline.com/podcast23 for an exclusive subscription offer available only to podcast listeners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT