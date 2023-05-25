Federal jury trial delayed for Missouri couple arrested in pregnant woman’s death

BENTONVILLE -- A federal judge has delayed the trial of a Pineville, Mo., woman accused in the death of a pregnant Maysville woman.

Amber Waterman, 42, is charged with one count of kidnapping resulting in death. The indictment states between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, she kidnapped Ashley Bush in order to claim Bush's unborn child as her own.

She's accused of taking Bush from Maysville to Pineville, Mo., and the indictment claims the kidnapping resulted in Bush's death.

Jamie Waterman, 42, is charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death. The indictment accused him of assisting his wife to hinder and prevent her apprehension, trial and punishment, knowing she committed the offense of kidnapping resulting in death.

Their trial was scheduled to begin June 5, but court records show it is now scheduled to begin Dec. 4.

Federal Judge Stephen R. Bough granted motions from the Watermans' attorneys to delay the trial.

Bush, who was 31 weeks pregnant, was last seen in the passenger seat of an older, tan pickup Oct. 31 at the intersection of Arkansas 72 and Arkansas 43 in Maysville, according to a Nov. 1 post on the Benton County sheriff's office Facebook page.

A person who called herself "Lucy" picked Bush up Oct. 31 in Maysville, according to court documents. Authorities said they suspect Amber Waterman was "Lucy."

Bush's body was found three days later in Missouri. The body of her baby -- Valkyrie Grace -- was found elsewhere in Missouri, according to court documents.

Jamie Waterman told authorities his wife showed him Bush's body, which was near their home, according to court documents. He said they burned the body and took the charred remains to another location, authorities said.

Amber Waterman is charged in Benton County with two counts of capital murder and kidnapping in connection with the deaths of Bush and her baby.

Benton County prosecutors have said they plan to seek the death penalty against Waterman.

Waterman's next court appearance in Benton County is scheduled for June 13, but federal authorities denied local prosecutors access to Waterman, so she did not appear at previous hearings.

Jamie Waterman isn't facing charges in Benton County.

The couple is being held without bond in a Missouri jail.