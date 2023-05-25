Sections
FYI Calendar: ‘Hadestown’ brings music of Anaïs Mitchell to WAC

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
‚ÄúI think I identified with both Orpheus and Eurydice when I first started writing it. Orpheus, because he‚Äôs this songwriter trying to change the world through art ‚Äî I‚Äôve been there! And Eurydice, because she gets caught between her romantic ideals on the one hand, and the realities of life on the other. That‚Äôs a crossroads a lot of young people face,‚Äù says playwright and folk musician Ana√Øs Mitchell of her award-winning musical, Hadestown. Antonio Rodriguez and Hannah Whitley star in the in Hadestown North American Tour. The show comes to the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville May 23-28. Tickets start at $75 at waltonartscenter.org. (Courtesy Photo/T. Charles Erikson)

Today

Bentonville Bike Fest -- Through May 28, hosted by Visit Bentonville. bentonvillebikefest.com.

Artist Demo -- With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Archives Highlight with archivist Kariah Brust, 1 p.m., Modern Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Hadestown" -- A musical retelling of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice written by folk singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, 1:30 & 7 p.m. May 25; 8 p.m. May 26; 2 & 8 p.m. May 27; and 2 p.m. May 28, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $75 & up. waltonartscenter.org.

Silent Book Club -- 5-6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

True Crime Club -- "Alex Murdaugh," 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour -- "Diego Rivera's America," 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Latina Ladies Book Club -- "La Hija de La Fortuna" by Isabelle Allende, 6 p.m., Romero's Cuisine Toque Latino in Springdale. Hosted by Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Paper Crafters Unite! -- An open crafting event, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Intermediate Genealogy Class -- Newspapers, 6-8 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"The Last Five Years: A Queer Reimagining" -- With Binta Francis, Brittany Tavernaro, Peter Gaskin and Jacob Andrews, 7 p.m. May 25-27, 2 p.m. May 28, Thaden School Performing Arts Center in Bentonville. $25. Search eventbrite.com for tickets.

Friday

Creative Mornings -- 7:45 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Saturday

Art Lab -- Origami Foxes, noon-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $2. usingart.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Music and "Diego Rivera's America" with Joshua Youngblood, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio Demo -- With Anna Devonshire, 1-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Introduction to Tarot -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Wait list at faylib.org.

Victory Film Series -- "In the Heights," 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers in partnership with Banco Si! $7 general admission. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

"Silence in the Jungle" -- Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. May 20, May 27, June 3, June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

