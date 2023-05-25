FYI Calendar: ‘Hadestown’ brings music of Anaïs Mitchell to WAC

Today

Bentonville Bike Fest -- Through May 28, hosted by Visit Bentonville. bentonvillebikefest.com.

Artist Demo -- With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Archives Highlight with archivist Kariah Brust, 1 p.m., Modern Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Hadestown" -- A musical retelling of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice written by folk singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, 1:30 & 7 p.m. May 25; 8 p.m. May 26; 2 & 8 p.m. May 27; and 2 p.m. May 28, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $75 & up. waltonartscenter.org.

Silent Book Club -- 5-6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

True Crime Club -- "Alex Murdaugh," 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour -- "Diego Rivera's America," 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Latina Ladies Book Club -- "La Hija de La Fortuna" by Isabelle Allende, 6 p.m., Romero's Cuisine Toque Latino in Springdale. Hosted by Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Paper Crafters Unite! -- An open crafting event, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Intermediate Genealogy Class -- Newspapers, 6-8 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"The Last Five Years: A Queer Reimagining" -- With Binta Francis, Brittany Tavernaro, Peter Gaskin and Jacob Andrews, 7 p.m. May 25-27, 2 p.m. May 28, Thaden School Performing Arts Center in Bentonville. $25. Search eventbrite.com for tickets.

__

Friday

Creative Mornings -- 7:45 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Saturday

Art Lab -- Origami Foxes, noon-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $2. usingart.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Music and "Diego Rivera's America" with Joshua Youngblood, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio Demo -- With Anna Devonshire, 1-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Introduction to Tarot -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Wait list at faylib.org.

Victory Film Series -- "In the Heights," 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers in partnership with Banco Si! $7 general admission. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

"Silence in the Jungle" -- Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. May 20, May 27, June 3, June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline