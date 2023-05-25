DEAR HELOISE: When I was touring the Canyonlands of Colorado and Utah, I bought a small 2017 desktop calendar with photos of the various parks. I didn't want to throw it away, so I saved it. The dates ended up matching with the dates for 2023, so I'm using it again! I have a couple other special calendars that I'm saving for years when the dates match. And I keep a small paintbrush (never used for paint) in my car console. When I go through the car wash, I brush away dust on my dashboard and doors.

I also have a 1963 Heloise book that I intend to read. I may have given it to my mother. (I have a feeling that different attitudes are going to be evident.) I'll let you know!

-- Linda G.,

Huntertown, Ind.

DEAR HELOISE: Thanks for your column. Here's my hint: I use a sharp pair of scissors to cut facial tissues in half front to back before use. This will work on any brand that's in a rectangular box (not the cube-type box). If I want to use a cube-type box, I will buy a rectangular box of tissues, cut them in half, open the side of the cube box, fill it with cut tissues (which now fit perfectly) and tape the cube box closed.

I find that half of a facial tissue is large enough for a good nose blow. This doubles the number of tissues from just one box and allows me to refill a cube box less expensively.

-- Beth Sorensen,

Beavercreek, Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: I read in your column a query from a reader about storing fresh ginger root. We use fresh ginger root in a variety of Asian-style stir-fries and sauces. I make a soy-based seasoning sauce we use on Asian dumplings, steamed rice and other dishes. It contains regular high-quality soy sauce, sweet Asian vinegar, grated fresh ginger root, minced garlic, star anise and toasted sesame oil (a seasoning).

Similar to another reader, I also store fresh ginger root submerged in dry sherry, in a closed plastic container. It lasts a year that way. Furthermore, I take a teaspoon or tablespoon of the ginger-flavored sherry and sprinkle it on any number of dishes for seasoning. However, when you remove the seasoned sherry, be sure you add enough to keep the fresh ginger root submerged. The sherry is even good sprinkled on salads for a low-calorie dressing addition.

-- Lauren Kramer,

Houston

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com