Hogs advance 5 on first day of NCAA prelims

University of Arkansas sophomore Wayne Pinnock and senior Carey McLeod needed just one attempt Wednesday night at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field West Prelims in Sacramento, Calif., to advance to the NCAA Championships.

Pinnock lead all qualifiers with a leap of 26 feet, 5 inches. He has the nation’s top mark this season at 27-5 1/2.

McLeod went 25-7 1/2 for the No. 5 mark at the West Prelims.

Also advancing for the No. 1-ranked Razorbacks to the NCAA Championships, held June 7-10 in Austin, Texas, were seniors Jordan West and Roje Stona in the shot-put and sophomore Patrick Kiprop in the 10,000 meters.

West had the third-best shot-put mark (66-5 3/4) and Stona was fifth (65-3 1/4).

Kiprop ran 28 minutes, 19.23 seconds for the second-fastest time in the 10,000.

Razorbacks who on Wednesday advanced out of first-round races to Friday’s semifinals included senior Ayden Owens-Delerme in the 400-meter hurdles (50.13); junior Phillip Lemonious (13.65) and senior Matthew Lewis-Banks (13.99) in the 110 hurdles; sophomore Connor Washington in the 100 (10.35) and 200 (20.52); junior Lance Lang in the 200 (20.78); sophomore Elias Schreml in the 1,500 (3:40.57); senior Chris Bailey in the 400 (46.09); and freshman Devontie Archer in the 400 hurdles (51.0).

Advancing to the NCAA Championships for Arkansas State University were Bradley Jelmert in the pole vault (17-8 1/2) and Aimar Palma Simo in the hammer (225-1).

Hannes Fahl advancing for the Red Wolves to Friday’s 800 quarterfinals, running 1:49.09.

Neither TaVieon Neal nor Ryan Curington, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock’s two athletes competing Wednesday, advanced out of the first round in their respective events. Neal’s time of 10.53 in the 100 put him 38th overall, while Curington fouled on all three of his attempts in the long jump.



