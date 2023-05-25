Happy Birthday: It's a year when you'll have impact, inspire fun and enjoy mutually beneficial relationships. Don't be too strict on yourself because foolish, "time-wasting" pursuits will lead to your most loving and lucrative happenings of the year.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). In some aspect you are self-taught, which makes you an inspiration to those who would like to do what you do. You'll be eagerly approached and will find yourself in a position to create a manageable system for dealing with the energy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your intuitive sense is a gift you can't explain but you won't have to. You'll be moved to do certain illogical things because they feel right. It will feel as though you are divinely guided to answers and happy outcomes.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It is said that hope is a good breakfast, but a bad supper. You will go well-intended into a new situation. What gets fulfilled will feel so right and what doesn't should be quickly written off and forgotten.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll do a lot of big-picture thinking. You don't yet have all the information you need to make a plan, but talking to different people will start you on the path to a viable strategy for turning your idea into reality.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Needing less out of a situation than the others do puts you in a very good position, though it's even better if you need nothing. That's when you'll have the objectivity to see where the richest opportunities lie.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You don't need as much attention as some of the other people around you, so you end up serving others more than you get served. There are perks to this dynamic. It's not sustainable, but there's a gift in it today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Today's proceedings will be organized by rank. Proverbially, there will come a day in which the last shall be first, though if they are enlightened, they probably won't care about such things.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Go forward with plans regardless of how well they are fitting with your mood. There's magic in just showing up for yourself and others. You don't have to put anything extra or special into it, just bring yourself to the task and you'll be energized.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Most would agree that relationships take work, but how much? A well-matched relationship doesn't require the same amount from each person; rather, it requires an amount each person is comfortable with.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll shed light on matters as you try and understand people's choices and where they were coming from when they made them. People feel seen around you, which will have positive repercussions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It would seem you are being held hostage by your empathy. No one is making you respond in a particular way, but your own heart tells you it's the right thing to do.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). No one can know what it's like to be another person, but you'll do everything you can to understand the challenges, triumphs, responsibilities and experiences of your loved ones.