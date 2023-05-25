Joe T. Robinson names top graduates

Lucy Jolley, 18, is the Class of 2023 valedictorian at Joe T. Robinson High School in the Pulaski County Special School District.

Georgia Young, 18, is the salutatorian of the class.

Jolley intends to enroll in Samford University at Birmingham, Ala., to earn a degree in biochemistry in preparation to become a pediatrician.

The daughter of Ted and Lori Jolley, she also plans to dance on the Samford University Dance Team.

Young is planning to major in psychology at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in preparation for a career as a therapist to families and children. Her parenats are Bobera and Douglas Young.