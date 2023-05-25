Leadership PB takes tour of garden, farm

For its May "Farm Tour & Manufacturing" session, the 2023 Leadership Pine Bluff participants spent much of the day in the sun, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Leadership Pine Bluff Farm Tour's first stop was the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Services' Master Garden, where they learned more about the Master Gardener program along with many other helpful extension services.

Next, the group headed to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to explore the Aquaculture and Fisheries Department. The group visited the healthy fish lab, the ponds, and "did a little bit of fishin'," the release said.

For the last stop of the day, classmates headed out to Sherrill to visit the Kris and Meredith Baker farm. The group learned how much work goes into farming and applauded the Bakers for their commitment to the industry.