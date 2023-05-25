LISA Academy North names 3 top class scholars

Alexandra Flores-Hernandez, 18, and Khali Jane Engle, 18, are the Class of 2023 co-valedictorians at LISA Academy North High School.

Jack Smith, 18, is the salutatorian for the class.

Flores-Hernandez, who is the daughter of Sandra Hernandez and Emanuel Flores, plans to enroll in the University of Central Arkansas Honors Program in preparation for a career in accounting.

Engle is planning to study biology at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Her parents are Rachel and James Armstrong.

Smith plans to study mathematics and actuarial science at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. His parents are Margaret and Thomas Smith.