Joshua Millard Walker, 18, is the Class of 2023 valedictorian for the LISA Academy Hybrid School.

The class salutatorian is Brae Bledsoe, also 18.

Walker plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He is the son of Liz and Bennett Walker.

Bledsoe, whose parent is Kesha Bledsoe, plans to attend University of Arkansas - Pulaski Technical College.