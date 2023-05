Pregame:

Arkansas won its first game in the SEC Tournament last night against Texas A&M on a walk-off home run in the 11th inning. The Razorbacks lost two of three at LSU in March when the Tigers were the top-ranked squad in the country.

Pitching Matchup: LSU RHP Paul Skenes (10-1, 1.77 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (8-1, 2.56 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Diggs DH

3. Bohrofen RF

4. Wegner LF

5. Slavens 1B

6. Cali 3B

7. Holt 2B

8. Coll SS

9. Rowland C